Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

