Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,450,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,177 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 606,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 537,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.