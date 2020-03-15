Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.