Credit Suisse Group Lowers Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $19.59 on Friday. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,796 shares of company stock worth $6,442,028.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Slack by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Slack by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

