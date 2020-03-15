Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.00 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

