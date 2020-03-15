Fmr LLC Acquires 52,220 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,903 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Amcor plc has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

