Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,766 shares of company stock worth $55,763,534. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $137.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $125.04 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

