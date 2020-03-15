Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

