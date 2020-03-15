Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 478,400 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 478,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $75,444,000. Microsoft comprises about 6.2% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

