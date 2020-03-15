Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $29.05 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 184,227 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $29,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

