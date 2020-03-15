6,450 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,450 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

