Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,031 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.

Shares of CRSP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,031 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG
Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,031 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,957 Shares of UMB Financial Corp
Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,957 Shares of UMB Financial Corp
Simply Good Foods Co Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.
Simply Good Foods Co Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive Inc
Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive Inc
Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 350 Shares of Apple Inc.
Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 350 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report