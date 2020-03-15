Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,031 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.

Shares of CRSP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

