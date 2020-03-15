Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,957 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

