Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

