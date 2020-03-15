Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 350 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Apple by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.