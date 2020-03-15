ERn Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Apple by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $601,713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

