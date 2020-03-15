3,035 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baxter International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 477,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

