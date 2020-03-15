Madison Wealth Management Takes $16.80 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,801,000. Apple makes up 4.8% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

