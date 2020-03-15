Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.