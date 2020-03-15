Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Greenleaf Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

