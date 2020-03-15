Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $19,044,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $13,538,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,157,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,167 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.