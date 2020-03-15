Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,710 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $3,352,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 215,916 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $20.96 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

