Fmr LLC Sells 1,564,767 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564,767 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $156,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 138,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

