Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.