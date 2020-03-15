Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $90.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.