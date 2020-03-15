Fmr LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

