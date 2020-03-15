Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

