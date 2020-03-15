Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

LITE stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

