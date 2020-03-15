Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 136,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 311,290 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,975,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

