Raymond James Lowers AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $29.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AMK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $140,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,744,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,267 shares of company stock worth $2,908,634 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

