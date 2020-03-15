Insider Buying: Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

