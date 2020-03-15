Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after purchasing an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,118,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.