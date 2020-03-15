Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Boot Barn worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of BOOT opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

