Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

SWKS stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.