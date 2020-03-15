Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.06% of Greenbrier Companies worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE:GBX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.