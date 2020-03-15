Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,186 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of HB Fuller worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in HB Fuller by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,735,000 after buying an additional 74,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,071,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,832,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HB Fuller by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HB Fuller by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HB Fuller by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HB Fuller stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

