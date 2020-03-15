Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,483,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

