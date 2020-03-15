LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.59 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.