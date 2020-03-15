Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

