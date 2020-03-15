Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:SWM opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $878.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.