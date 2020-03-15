Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 6,196.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

