Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 577,813 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

LVS opened at $49.01 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

