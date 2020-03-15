BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.22 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

PAA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

