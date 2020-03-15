Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.