Atria Investments LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 305.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 47.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $589.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,790. 49.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

