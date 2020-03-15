Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE RHP opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

