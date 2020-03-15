Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after buying an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cummins by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,326,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $168.30. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.07 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

