Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $296,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after buying an additional 93,133 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,500,000 after buying an additional 94,706 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.58 and its 200-day moving average is $308.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $253.22 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

