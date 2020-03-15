Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 535,929 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

