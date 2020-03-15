668 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,174,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,514,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $336.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

